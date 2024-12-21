Left Menu

U.S. Boosts Defense Support for Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. has committed to a $571.3 million defense aid package for Taiwan, alongside approving $265 million in military equipment sales. The move is seen as part of ongoing efforts to bolster Taiwan's defenses against increasing Chinese military pressure, despite lacking formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:07 IST
The United States has announced a significant defense support initiative for Taiwan, agreeing to provide $571.3 million in military aid, the White House reported on Friday. This comes alongside the State Department's approval of a potential sale worth $265 million in military equipment to the island nation.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the U.S. is legally obligated to arm the democratically ruled island for self-defense—an arrangement that continually displeases Beijing. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but Taiwan, in turn, asserts its autonomy.

In response to escalating Chinese military activities near Taiwan, President Joe Biden has authorized the drawdown of defense resources to support the island's security. The assistance from the U.S. also includes parts for autocannons, enhancing Taiwan's capability to counter Chinese 'grey-zone' tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

