U.S. Boosts Defense Support for Taiwan Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has announced a significant defense support initiative for Taiwan, agreeing to provide $571.3 million in military aid, the White House reported on Friday. This comes alongside the State Department's approval of a potential sale worth $265 million in military equipment to the island nation.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the U.S. is legally obligated to arm the democratically ruled island for self-defense—an arrangement that continually displeases Beijing. China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but Taiwan, in turn, asserts its autonomy.

In response to escalating Chinese military activities near Taiwan, President Joe Biden has authorized the drawdown of defense resources to support the island's security. The assistance from the U.S. also includes parts for autocannons, enhancing Taiwan's capability to counter Chinese 'grey-zone' tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)