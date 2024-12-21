Gruesome Discovery: Headless Body Found in Tenkasi
A headless body of a 45-year-old man named Irudayaraj was discovered near a water body in Tenkasi district. Police suspect a property dispute may have led to the murder. The victim had a fishing lease in the area, and his severed head was found nearby.
A chilling discovery was made in Tenkasi district where a 45-year-old man's headless body was found on Saturday, police reported.
The victim, identified as Irudayaraj, was located near a water body where he held a fishing lease. Alongside his body, the severed head was discovered.
According to preliminary investigations, authorities suspect a property dispute could have been a motive behind the brutal murder.
