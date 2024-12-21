Gruesome Discovery: Headless Body Found in Tenkasi

A chilling discovery was made in Tenkasi district where a 45-year-old man's headless body was found on Saturday, police reported.

The victim, identified as Irudayaraj, was located near a water body where he held a fishing lease. Alongside his body, the severed head was discovered.

According to preliminary investigations, authorities suspect a property dispute could have been a motive behind the brutal murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)