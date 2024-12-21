Left Menu

Gruesome Discovery: Headless Body Found in Tenkasi

A headless body of a 45-year-old man named Irudayaraj was discovered near a water body in Tenkasi district. Police suspect a property dispute may have led to the murder. The victim had a fishing lease in the area, and his severed head was found nearby.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 21-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 12:45 IST
Gruesome Discovery: Headless Body Found in Tenkasi
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A chilling discovery was made in Tenkasi district where a 45-year-old man's headless body was found on Saturday, police reported.

The victim, identified as Irudayaraj, was located near a water body where he held a fishing lease. Alongside his body, the severed head was discovered.

According to preliminary investigations, authorities suspect a property dispute could have been a motive behind the brutal murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024