Cyprus' Role in Syria's Future: Aiding Chemical Disarmament and Seeking the Missing

Cyprus is ready to support the elimination of Syria's remaining chemical weapons stockpiles and to assist in the search for people missing after more than a decade of conflict, according to Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

Drawing on past experiences, including a 2013 UN-OPCW mission, Kombos emphasized Cyprus' vested interest in Syria's future due to its proximity. He warned of potential new migratory flows and extremist threats impacting the region.

In a written statement, Kombos highlighted concerns over Syria's security, urging immediate cessation of attacks on Kurds and advocating for a Syrian-led democratic transition that includes minority rights protection and territorial integrity.

