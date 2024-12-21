Cyprus' Role in Syria's Future: Aiding Chemical Disarmament and Seeking the Missing
Cyprus is prepared to assist with the removal of Syria's chemical weapons and aid the search for missing people after a decade of war. Cyprus' Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, highlights past experiences and regional concerns, emphasizing the international community's role in ensuring stability and protecting minority rights in Syria.
Cyprus is ready to support the elimination of Syria's remaining chemical weapons stockpiles and to assist in the search for people missing after more than a decade of conflict, according to Cyprus' Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.
Drawing on past experiences, including a 2013 UN-OPCW mission, Kombos emphasized Cyprus' vested interest in Syria's future due to its proximity. He warned of potential new migratory flows and extremist threats impacting the region.
In a written statement, Kombos highlighted concerns over Syria's security, urging immediate cessation of attacks on Kurds and advocating for a Syrian-led democratic transition that includes minority rights protection and territorial integrity.
