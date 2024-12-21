Tragedy Strikes in Mandya: Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives
Three individuals lost their lives, and one sustained severe injuries after a truck collided with a car in Mandya district, Karnataka. The mishap occurred around 11 am on Saturday in the Maddur taluk. Authorities have arrested the truck driver and filed charges under relevant legal sections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:37 IST
- India
A tragic accident unfolded in Mandya district, Karnataka, when a truck collided with a car, resulting in the death of three passengers and severely injuring another, police reported Saturday.
According to the authorities, the incident transpired around 11 am in the Maddur taluk. The severely injured individual was transported to a hospital in Bangalore for treatment.
The truck driver has been apprehended, and a case has been registered under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
