Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Missile Concerns Dismissed by Pakistan

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has strongly rebutted accusations from a senior U.S. official that its missile program could pose a future threat to the United States.

These claims were made by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, noting Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles as a potential threat.

Pakistan emphasized that its defense capabilities are centered on maintaining sovereignty and regional stability, also highlighting past collaborations with the U.S.

