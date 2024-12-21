Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Missile Concerns Dismissed by Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer's assertion that Pakistan's missile program poses a threat to the U.S. It emphasized that Pakistan's strategic capabilities are for defense and stability, urging constructive engagement amid deteriorated relations since the U.S.'s Afghanistan troop withdrawal.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry has strongly rebutted accusations from a senior U.S. official that its missile program could pose a future threat to the United States.
These claims were made by U.S. Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, noting Pakistan's development of long-range ballistic missiles as a potential threat.
Pakistan emphasized that its defense capabilities are centered on maintaining sovereignty and regional stability, also highlighting past collaborations with the U.S.
