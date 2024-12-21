Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging Amidst Suspicion

A woman and her three children were discovered hanging at Bhadohi village, Uttar Pradesh, under suspicious conditions on Saturday. The police revealed that the deceased woman's husband is currently missing.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar named the deceased as Komal, also known as Durgeshwari Devi, aged 23, along with her triplets, each one-and-a-half years old. The tragic discovery was made within the Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

Initial investigations indicate that the husband, Sandeep Kumar alias Teja, may have been involved in her harassment. On Friday, he allegedly assaulted Komal after consuming alcohol, also attacking his own mother when she intervened. A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

