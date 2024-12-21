Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging Amidst Suspicion

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, a woman and her three children were found hanging. Her husband is missing, and the police are investigating the case as locals accuse him of harassment. The deceased was identified as Komal, who bore triplets a year ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:08 IST
Tragic Discovery: Family Found Hanging Amidst Suspicion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her three children were discovered hanging at Bhadohi village, Uttar Pradesh, under suspicious conditions on Saturday. The police revealed that the deceased woman's husband is currently missing.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar named the deceased as Komal, also known as Durgeshwari Devi, aged 23, along with her triplets, each one-and-a-half years old. The tragic discovery was made within the Kotwali Dehat police station limits.

Initial investigations indicate that the husband, Sandeep Kumar alias Teja, may have been involved in her harassment. On Friday, he allegedly assaulted Komal after consuming alcohol, also attacking his own mother when she intervened. A case has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024