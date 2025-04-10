Remarkable Survival of IVF Triplets Born at 25 Weeks
IVF-conceived triplets, born at just 25 weeks and weighing a combined 2.5 kg, were discharged healthy from a hospital in Faridabad after 225 days in NICU. Despite their mother's multiple co-morbidities, including diabetes and hypertension, the babies showed no long-term complications, marking a milestone in extreme prematurity outcomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Born at only 25 weeks, IVF-conceived triplets defy the odds, being discharged in robust health from a Faridabad hospital after a challenging early start.
The newborns spent 225 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit without infections or long-term complications, despite their mother's severe health issues, including chronic hypertension and diabetes.
This significant milestone underscores the importance of dedicated, individualized care, as the hospital's team of professionals provided constant attention and mother's milk played a crucial role in the triplets' survival and growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab's 2025 Budget Prioritizes Education, Healthcare, and Drug War
European Shares Dip: Healthcare Drags Markets Amid Tariff Tensions
Delhi's Healthcare Overhaul: Embracing Affordable Medication
Transforming Healthcare Communication: NIHFW's New Training Program for Doctors
Delhi Mandates Jan Aushadhi Kennel Medicine Procurement to Ensure Affordable Healthcare