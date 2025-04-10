Remarkable Survival of IVF Triplets Born at 25 Weeks

Born at only 25 weeks, IVF-conceived triplets defy the odds, being discharged in robust health from a Faridabad hospital after a challenging early start.

The newborns spent 225 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit without infections or long-term complications, despite their mother's severe health issues, including chronic hypertension and diabetes.

This significant milestone underscores the importance of dedicated, individualized care, as the hospital's team of professionals provided constant attention and mother's milk played a crucial role in the triplets' survival and growth.

