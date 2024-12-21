Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Achieves Record Productivity in Winter Session

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, held from December 18-21, achieved a record productivity rate of 106%. The session included the launch of the National e-Vidhan Application and featured the inaugural Zero Hour. A total of 14 government bills were passed.

The winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha concluded with a record productivity rate of 106%, officials confirmed.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the indefinite adjournment of the seventh session. Among the session highlights was the launch of the pioneering National e-Vidhan Application, marking a significant step in digital legislative procedures.

The session was notable for the introduction and passage of 14 government bills and the first-ever Zero Hour, where 26 topics were debated. Reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General on state finances and healthcare were also discussed.

