Disturbing Video Reveals Harassment Leading to Tragic Suicide

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, a 37-year-old man has died by suicide, reportedly leaving behind a video in which he accuses his wife and another individual of harassment, as confirmed by police officials on Saturday.

The victim consumed poison on Thursday and recorded a four-minute video detailing his anguish and allegations. Within the video, he claims persistent harassment from his wife and a man, which ultimately led him to take his own life.

The man further alleged that the male accused had raped his wife, a claim that adds complexity to the investigation as officials, led by Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai, work to uncover the truth and possibly pursue legal action. This case mirrors a recent incident in Bangalore, raising significant concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)