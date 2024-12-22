Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Valley: Faces Cold Wave Crisis in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled his engagements in Jammu to oversee essential services in Srinagar due to a severe cold wave. With temperatures plummeting to record lows, Abdullah aims to address water and electricity issues exacerbated by the harsh weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled all his scheduled engagements in Jammu to address the severe cold wave gripping the Kashmir Valley. This decision comes after Srinagar recorded its lowest night temperature in over three decades, with the mercury plummeting to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.
In light of freezing sub-zero temperatures affecting water supply pipes and electricity in the region, Abdullah opted to remain in Srinagar to closely monitor the power department and other essential services. His immediate attention to the crisis underscores the urgency of the situation, compounded by frequent power outages.
Abdullah, returning from a GST Council meeting in Jaisalmer, publicly apologized for any inconvenience caused by his schedule change in Jammu. He emphasized the necessity of his presence in the valley, committing to compensating the affected organizers at a later date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
