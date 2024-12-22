Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Valley: Faces Cold Wave Crisis in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled his engagements in Jammu to oversee essential services in Srinagar due to a severe cold wave. With temperatures plummeting to record lows, Abdullah aims to address water and electricity issues exacerbated by the harsh weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:33 IST
Omar Abdullah Prioritizes Valley: Faces Cold Wave Crisis in Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah canceled all his scheduled engagements in Jammu to address the severe cold wave gripping the Kashmir Valley. This decision comes after Srinagar recorded its lowest night temperature in over three decades, with the mercury plummeting to minus 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In light of freezing sub-zero temperatures affecting water supply pipes and electricity in the region, Abdullah opted to remain in Srinagar to closely monitor the power department and other essential services. His immediate attention to the crisis underscores the urgency of the situation, compounded by frequent power outages.

Abdullah, returning from a GST Council meeting in Jaisalmer, publicly apologized for any inconvenience caused by his schedule change in Jammu. He emphasized the necessity of his presence in the valley, committing to compensating the affected organizers at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024