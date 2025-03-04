eThekwini Implements Strategic Measures to Address Water Supply Challenges

The eThekwini Municipality is actively implementing various strategic interventions to address the persistent water supply challenges caused by rising demand. These measures aim to reduce supply disruptions and ensure sustainable water distribution across the city.

Water Management and Demand Reduction Measures

To mitigate the strain on the water supply system, the municipality has implemented water rationing in numerous areas, particularly in the Northern and Southern regions. The current demand exceeds supply by approximately 100 megalitres per day, necessitating immediate action.

This shortfall is attributed to curtailment measures enforced by uMngeni-uThukela Water since October last year. To address this issue, the municipality has collaborated with the national Department of Water and Sanitation and uMngeni-uThukela Water to initiate the construction and commissioning of the uMkhomazi Dam, a major infrastructure project designed to bolster the city's water supply.

In addition to long-term solutions, the municipality is actively executing medium-term interventions, such as:

Infrastructure upgrades

Pipeline replacements

Leak detection and repair programs

Installation of pressure management valves

Replacement of dysfunctional meters

Integration of technology for enhanced meter accuracy

Improved billing and debtor management systems

Furthermore, intermittent water supply has been reported in areas west of the city due to the temporary shutdown of the 53 Pipeline by uMngeni-uThukela Water. This was necessary to facilitate the relocation of approximately 200 meters of the pipeline by the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) as part of the N3 upgrade project.

Major Redevelopment Planned for Durban Beachfront

Simultaneously, Durban’s iconic beachfront is set to undergo a significant transformation aimed at enhancing its appeal and improving infrastructure. The redevelopment project includes a complete overhaul of buildings along the promenade to ensure the beachfront remains a world-class destination for visitors and locals alike.

As part of this initiative, the municipality’s Real Estate Unit, led by Head Thapelo Mmusinyane, is overseeing the transition of leased properties to new tenants. The municipality follows a structured bidding process when leases expire, allowing for innovative new developments that elevate the beachfront experience.

This initiative aligns with the City’s Proactive Land Release Strategy, adopted in September 2021, which focuses on managing surplus land to support developmental objectives, economic stimulation, Black economic empowerment, and transformation within the property sector.

Between May 2021 and November 2022, 25 properties were made available for bidding, leading to the awarding of 10 new leases to companies that are 100% owned by historically disadvantaged individuals. Notable affected properties include Circus, Bike and Bean, and Minitown.

Additionally, the historic building housing Joe Cools and other eateries is slated for an upgrade by a private developer, who will subsequently sublet the space to selected tenants.

Mmusinyane assured the public that all lease allocations followed a fair, equitable, and transparent process as required by Section 14(5) of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA). This ensures compliance with principles of fairness, transparency, and competitiveness, as outlined in Section 111 of the MFMA and Section 217(1) of the Constitution.

The municipality reiterated that bypassing the open bidding process for lease renewals would have violated these principles and legal provisions. Therefore, the redevelopment efforts are not only aimed at revitalizing the beachfront but also ensuring lawful, inclusive, and progressive economic participation.

The eThekwini Municipality remains committed to addressing both infrastructural challenges and economic revitalization efforts, ensuring sustainable development for all residents and visitors.