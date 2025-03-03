Left Menu

Sabotage Threat Looms Over Gotland's Water Supply

Swedish police are probing an attempted sabotage of Gotland's water supply, potentially leaving the island dry. Sources highlighted the gravity of the threat, which was thwarted before causing harm. While daily Aftonbladet emphasized the severity, Swedish Security Police remained tight-lipped, not commenting when approached by Reuters.

Updated: 03-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:20 IST
Swedish authorities are currently investigating what is being described as an attempted sabotage targeting the water supply on the island of Gotland. According to sources quoted by the daily Aftonbladet on Monday, the situation could have left the entire island without access to water, had it not been identified and curtailed in time.

This potential disaster has raised concerns about the vulnerability of essential services. Although Swedish Security Police have not yet provided an official statement, the report emphasizes the critical risk involved, outlining an urgent need for protective measures.

As the investigation unfolds, officials aim to uncover more details surrounding the failed sabotage attempt while speculating on the underlying motives behind this alarming threat to public infrastructure.

