SP Leader Arrested for Abusive Actions Against PM Modi in Ballia

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a controversial incident has led to the arrest of a local SP leader and an FIR against 22 people for abusive acts against key political figures.

Fateh Bahadur Yadav, along with 21 others including several women, allegedly used defamatory language and set fire to effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This incident took place near the Sikariya canal culvert.

The actions included obstructing public servitude and causing public disruptions, leading to legal actions under multiple sections of the BNS. Police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)