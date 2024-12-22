Left Menu

Unraveling the 'High-Flying Gang': Luxury Car Theft Racket Busted

Delhi Police arrested two members of a luxury car theft gang, including the kingpin who used air travel to avoid suspicion. The Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell busted the gang and recovered four stolen vehicles. The gang operated across multiple states, stealing and selling luxury cars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two members of a sophisticated car theft syndicate, famously termed the 'high-flying gang'. Among those arrested is the gang leader, who cleverly used air travel to steer clear of raising any suspicions post-delivering stolen luxury automobiles.

The operation conducted by the Anti-Robbery and Snatching Cell of the Crime Branch resulted in the recovery of four stolen high-end vehicles. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Bhisham Singh, confirmed that the arrested include Harender alias Hunny, who is identified as the mastermind behind this interstate vehicle theft racket.

The decisive capture involved an elaborate plan that led to intercepting a Toyota Fortuner en route to Yamuna Vihar. Subsequent investigations and extended chases revealed more stolen cars and the gang's intricate operations span across multiple states, adding yet another chapter to these unfolding crime mysteries in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

