Empowering Himachal's Vulnerable: New Schemes for a Better Tomorrow

The state of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has unveiled a series of welfare initiatives to uplift the vulnerable segments of society. Among these measures is the 'Maharishi Valmiki Kaamgar Awas Yojana,' which provides financial support of Rs 3 lakh to sanitation workers from the Valmiki community.

The scheme, targeting individuals with an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh and without property ownership, aims to address essential housing needs. Beneficiaries are advised to contact their local Tehsil Welfare Officer for application details. Additionally, the 'Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Avam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana' has seen increased assistance, upscaling from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for the construction of houses for widows and single women.

Moreover, women affiliated with the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board are set to receive Rs 4 lakh for housing, inclusive of essential facilities. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to enhancing living standards and providing shelter to houseless families, thereby contributing to the holistic development of Himachal Pradesh's marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)