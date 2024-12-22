Left Menu

Bold Bank Heist Leaves Lucknow Branch Reeling

A robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow left several lockers broken and their contents missing. The incident was executed by an estimated four individuals who gained entry by creating a hole in the wall. Although security measures were in place, the thieves succeeded in the heist.

Updated: 22-12-2024 23:47 IST
A daring robbery has shaken the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank in Lucknow, as the contents of multiple lockers were discovered missing. The break-in, reported on Sunday, has left the community and bank officials in dismay.

According to the bank manager, Sandeep Singh, the thieves ingeniously penetrated the bank by creating a hole in a shared wall with an adjacent empty plot. Preliminary police investigation suggests the involvement of four culprits. Despite the presence of security measures, the robbery went unchecked due to the absence of alarms and security personnel at the time.

Local law enforcement has mobilized six teams to track down the perpetrators, working in close coordination with the bank, which has assured its cooperation in the ongoing investigation. The bank, which has insurance coverage for such events, emphasizes the continued security of its customers and their assets as its utmost priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

