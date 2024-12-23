Left Menu

Ex-Marine Faces Extradition: Complex Legal Battle over Alleged Training for China

Australia's Attorney-General has approved the extradition of former U.S. Marine pilot Daniel Duggan to the U.S., where he faces charges related to training Chinese military pilots. Duggan, once a U.S. citizen, is accused of breaching American arms control laws, but contests the allegations as non-criminal in Australia.

Australia's Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, has sanctioned the extradition of former U.S. Marines pilot Daniel Duggan to the United States. Duggan, who allegedly violated U.S. arms control laws by training Chinese military pilots, was apprehended by Australian authorities last October in New South Wales.

Duggan's legal team contends that the pilots he instructed were not confirmed as military personnel and highlights his renouncement of U.S. citizenship prior to the purported offenses. Despite familial appeals and personal discussions, Dreyfus upheld the extradition order, following a magistrate's preliminary ruling in May.

Duggan's family expressed anguish over the decision, preparing to challenge the extradition through legal channels. The charges trace back to his time at a South African flying school over a decade ago, with accusations tied to services for a Chinese aviation entity. Correspondence linked to a known Chinese hacker was pivotal in the indictment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

