Fugitive Caught: Kerala Arrest of Land Grab Accused Sparks Political Storm

Siddiqui Suleman Khan, a man accused in multiple land grab cases, who notoriously escaped from police custody in Goa, has been apprehended in Kerala, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The sensational escape on December 12 involved alleged assistance from a police constable, further inflamed by a video suggesting involvement of a BJP MLA and senior crime branch official, according to the opposition.

The arrest has intensified political tensions, with opposition parties calling for Sawant's resignation, accusing him of failing to handle the situation discreetly and urging a thorough investigation to uncover all details of the alleged escape conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)