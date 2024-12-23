Fugitive Caught: Kerala Arrest of Land Grab Accused Sparks Political Storm
Siddiqui Suleman Khan, accused of multiple land grabs and who previously escaped from police custody in Goa, has been arrested in Kerala. His escape had led to political uproar after a video surfaced allegedly showing police collusion. The opposition demands CM Sawant's resignation amid the ongoing controversy.
- Country:
- India
Siddiqui Suleman Khan, a man accused in multiple land grab cases, who notoriously escaped from police custody in Goa, has been apprehended in Kerala, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
The sensational escape on December 12 involved alleged assistance from a police constable, further inflamed by a video suggesting involvement of a BJP MLA and senior crime branch official, according to the opposition.
The arrest has intensified political tensions, with opposition parties calling for Sawant's resignation, accusing him of failing to handle the situation discreetly and urging a thorough investigation to uncover all details of the alleged escape conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm: BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Foreign Collusion
BJP MLA T Raja Singh Urges Christians to Unite Against 'Love Jihad'
Political Storm: INDIA Bloc's Bold Move Against Rajya Sabha Vice President
Political Storm: Opposition's Bold Move to Oust Rajya Sabha Chairman
Political Storm in Odisha Assembly: Session Ends Abruptly