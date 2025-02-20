Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Storm: Allegations of a Rs 300 Crore Scam Erupt

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of orchestrating a Rs 300 crore scam during his tenure as agriculture minister. Allegations include inflated procurement costs and bypassing mandatory approval systems. Dhas demands further investigation and calls for Munde's resignation amid ongoing controversy.

Maharashtra's political scene was rocked as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of a massive Rs 300 crore scam during his time overseeing the agriculture ministry.

The allegations claim that Munde orchestrated questionable transactions and manipulated procurement processes, resulting in significant financial losses to the state. The controversy adds pressure as opposition parties call for a thorough investigation.

Munde, denying all allegations, faces increasing scrutiny and demands for his resignation. His previous disconnect from criminal cases is challenged, while political rivals argue for immediate action to uphold fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

