Allegations of Foreign Influence Spark Political Storm in India

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to weaken Indian democracy, citing Donald Trump's claims about $21M spent to influence Indian elections. Trump compared the expenditure with minor foreign interference in US elections, questioning the necessity of such spending in a foreign nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:07 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday leveled serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition. Prasad accused Gandhi of conspiring to undermine Indian democracy, referencing claims by former US President Donald Trump.

Trump's assertions revealed a substantial allocation of $21 million intended to influence voter turnout in India. At a Miami summit, he drew parallels between this sum and limited foreign interference in US elections, insisting such spending abroad raised critical questions.

The controversy further deepens as Trump highlighted India's economic prowess and high tariffs on US goods. Expressing respect for India and its prime minister, Trump questioned why substantial funds were designated for Indian voter turnout, sparking a heated debate on foreign policy and international electoral influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

