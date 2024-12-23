Left Menu

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Cyber Fraud Network

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a major fraud network involved in investment scams and credit card misuse. In a series of operations, ten suspects were apprehended, shedding light on a well-coordinated criminal syndicate. The arrests followed complaints of significant financial losses from fake social media groups and credit card fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:46 IST
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Cyber Fraud Network
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Delhi Police have dismantled what is believed to be a sophisticated cyber fraud network responsible for widespread financial scams. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals involved in investment scams, credit card misuse, and theft.

The crackdown followed a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 59,000 after joining a dubious social media group. Investigations traced transactions to Agra, culminating in the arrest of suspect Yogesh Kushwah, marking the beginning of the police's extensive probe into the network.

Further inquiries resulted in the arrest of five individuals for fraudulent credit card activities, leading to considerable financial losses for victims. Additionally, three more suspects were nabbed for orchestrating ATM thefts, while Amit Mehta was detained for deceiving people with false promises of redeeming credit card points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024