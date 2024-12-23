Delhi Police Cracks Down on Major Cyber Fraud Network

In a significant achievement, Delhi Police have dismantled what is believed to be a sophisticated cyber fraud network responsible for widespread financial scams. The operation led to the arrest of ten individuals involved in investment scams, credit card misuse, and theft.

The crackdown followed a complaint from a victim who lost Rs 59,000 after joining a dubious social media group. Investigations traced transactions to Agra, culminating in the arrest of suspect Yogesh Kushwah, marking the beginning of the police's extensive probe into the network.

Further inquiries resulted in the arrest of five individuals for fraudulent credit card activities, leading to considerable financial losses for victims. Additionally, three more suspects were nabbed for orchestrating ATM thefts, while Amit Mehta was detained for deceiving people with false promises of redeeming credit card points.

