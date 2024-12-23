Mystery Surrounding Alleged Christmas Market Attacker in Magdeburg

A Saudi Arabian national with permanent residency in Germany has been detained in connection with a deadly car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, leaving five dead and about 200 injured.

The suspect, a 50-year-old named Taleb A. by local media, had lived in Germany for close to two decades and was employed at a clinic for criminals with addictions. Despite prior suspicions, authorities have not confirmed any Islamist links.

The German Interior Minister refrained from commenting on his motives, although indications of far-right allegiances have emerged. Taleb A. had previously expressed strong anti-Islam sentiments and supported the far-right party AfD, raising questions about his political affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)