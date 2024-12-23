Left Menu

Scandal Unmasked: Matt Gaetz and Ethics Committee Report

The U.S. House Ethics Committee's report implicates former Congressman Matt Gaetz in paying women for sex and drugs, including a minor. Despite no federal charges, the panel found sufficient evidence of misconduct violating House rules, prompting Gaetz to sue to prevent the report's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:48 IST
Scandal Unmasked: Matt Gaetz and Ethics Committee Report

In a startling revelation, the U.S. House Ethics Committee alleged that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid significant sums to women for sex and drug-related activities, including interactions with a minor. Media outlets, including CBS and CNN, disclosed details of the panel's report, which accuses Gaetz of misconduct and engaging in illicit activities contrary to Florida state laws.

Gaetz, recently departing the House to avoid a contentious confirmation battle for the attorney general position, challenged the report's findings through a lawsuit, claiming that its release would cause irreparable damage to his reputation. His lawsuit asserts that the panel infringed upon his constitutional rights by threatening the release of potentially defamatory information.

Additionally, the Ethics Committee documented witness testimonies indicating consensual encounters, albeit clouded by drug use that might have impaired judgment. Although Gaetz escaped federal sex trafficking charges, the panel established that his behavior flouted established House rules, highlighting a trip to The Bahamas as an instance of receiving extravagant gifts beyond permissible limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024