Scandal Unmasked: Matt Gaetz and Ethics Committee Report

In a startling revelation, the U.S. House Ethics Committee alleged that former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid significant sums to women for sex and drug-related activities, including interactions with a minor. Media outlets, including CBS and CNN, disclosed details of the panel's report, which accuses Gaetz of misconduct and engaging in illicit activities contrary to Florida state laws.

Gaetz, recently departing the House to avoid a contentious confirmation battle for the attorney general position, challenged the report's findings through a lawsuit, claiming that its release would cause irreparable damage to his reputation. His lawsuit asserts that the panel infringed upon his constitutional rights by threatening the release of potentially defamatory information.

Additionally, the Ethics Committee documented witness testimonies indicating consensual encounters, albeit clouded by drug use that might have impaired judgment. Although Gaetz escaped federal sex trafficking charges, the panel established that his behavior flouted established House rules, highlighting a trip to The Bahamas as an instance of receiving extravagant gifts beyond permissible limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)