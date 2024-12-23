Court Orders NOC for Mandsaur Slaughterhouse, Breaking 'Sacred City' Barrier

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the establishment of a buffalo slaughterhouse in Mandsaur, a decision that counters local opposition due to the city's religious designation.

The court highlighted that only a specific area, a 100-meter radius around a temple, is designated as sacred, refuting the claim that the entire city is a religious area that prohibits such businesses.

The directive follows a legal petition by Sabir Hussain, whose initial application was rejected based on the town's religious status, and the court stressed compliance with environmental laws for future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)