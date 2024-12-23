Left Menu

Court Orders NOC for Mandsaur Slaughterhouse, Breaking 'Sacred City' Barrier

The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the issuance of a No Objection Certificate for a buffalo slaughterhouse in Mandsaur, overruling local objections based on the city's religious status. The court emphasized that only a 100-meter radius around a temple was designated as a sacred area, not the entire city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the establishment of a buffalo slaughterhouse in Mandsaur, a decision that counters local opposition due to the city's religious designation.

The court highlighted that only a specific area, a 100-meter radius around a temple, is designated as sacred, refuting the claim that the entire city is a religious area that prohibits such businesses.

The directive follows a legal petition by Sabir Hussain, whose initial application was rejected based on the town's religious status, and the court stressed compliance with environmental laws for future operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

