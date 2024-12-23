Court Orders NOC for Mandsaur Slaughterhouse, Breaking 'Sacred City' Barrier
The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the issuance of a No Objection Certificate for a buffalo slaughterhouse in Mandsaur, overruling local objections based on the city's religious status. The court emphasized that only a 100-meter radius around a temple was designated as a sacred area, not the entire city.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has mandated the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the establishment of a buffalo slaughterhouse in Mandsaur, a decision that counters local opposition due to the city's religious designation.
The court highlighted that only a specific area, a 100-meter radius around a temple, is designated as sacred, refuting the claim that the entire city is a religious area that prohibits such businesses.
The directive follows a legal petition by Sabir Hussain, whose initial application was rejected based on the town's religious status, and the court stressed compliance with environmental laws for future operations.
