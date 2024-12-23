Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty Amid Terrorism Charges

Luigi Mangione, accused of the fatal shooting of health insurance executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, declared his innocence in a New York courtroom on a slew of state murder charges, including some that classify him as a terrorist.

Appearing before Judge Gregory Carro, Mangione, 26, entered the 13th-floor courtroom handcuffed and flanked by multiple officers. He pleaded not guilty to an 11-count indictment, which encompassed three murder charges, including accusations of executing murder as an act of terrorism.

His defense counsel, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, argued the intense media focus jeopardizes Mangione's chances of a fair trial. Additionally, she addressed the disparity between the concurrent state and federal charges, highlighting conflicting legal premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)