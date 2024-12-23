Ex-Police Officer Convicted in Proud Boys Leaking Case

In a notable ruling on Monday, a retired police officer from the nation's capital was convicted for deceitfully sharing confidential information with the leader of the extremist group, Proud Boys.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found former Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond guilty of four counts, including obstruction of justice, following a bench trial. Lamond is set for sentencing in April next year.

Lamond's actions involved informing Enrique Tarrio, then the national chairman of the Proud Boys, of a signed arrest warrant, part of a larger investigation into crimes linked to the January 6 Capitol riot.

