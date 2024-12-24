Tragic Shopkeeper Attack Sparks Community Outrage

A tragic incident unfolded near Garhdiwala on Monday night, leaving a 24-year-old gift shop owner, Avinash, dead after an attack by a group of men wielding sharp-edged weapons.

The altercation, described by police as a result of a long-standing feud, occurred around 10 PM near the local bus stop. Avinash and his friend Gagandeep Singh were the targets of this brutal assault, which involved around 10 attackers arriving in two cars.

Both victims were hurried to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, where Avinash was pronounced dead. One of the getaway cars met with an accident near Gondpur village, leading to injuries for five occupants. Police have registered an FIR and named multiple suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)