Tragic Shopkeeper Attack Sparks Community Outrage

A 24-year-old shop owner, Avinash, was attacked and killed by a group of men near Garhdiwala bus stop. The incident is believed to stem from an old enmity. Avinash's friend, Gagandeep Singh, was also injured. Five attackers were later injured in a car accident. An FIR has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded near Garhdiwala on Monday night, leaving a 24-year-old gift shop owner, Avinash, dead after an attack by a group of men wielding sharp-edged weapons.

The altercation, described by police as a result of a long-standing feud, occurred around 10 PM near the local bus stop. Avinash and his friend Gagandeep Singh were the targets of this brutal assault, which involved around 10 attackers arriving in two cars.

Both victims were hurried to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya, where Avinash was pronounced dead. One of the getaway cars met with an accident near Gondpur village, leading to injuries for five occupants. Police have registered an FIR and named multiple suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

