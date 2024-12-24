Hong Kong Intensifies Crackdown: Arrest Warrants Issued for Overseas Activists
Hong Kong police issued new arrest warrants for six overseas activists, with bounties set at $1 million HKD each. The warrants target those charged with national security offences and reflect an ongoing crackdown on political dissent. International scrutiny grows, urging Canada and the UK to respond.
In a bold move to quash political dissent, Hong Kong police announced a new wave of arrest warrants on Tuesday for six activists living abroad, offering bounties of HKD 1 million for their capture.
The accused face allegations of secession, subversion, and collusion with foreign forces, including notable figures like Tony Chung of the former Studentlocalism group. Others named include Carmen Lau and Chloe Cheung, prominent voices in the pro-democracy movement based in the UK.
This marks the third round of such warrants, as Hong Kong doubles down on dissent post-2019 protests, igniting global criticism and calls for protective action from countries like Canada and the UK where some activists reside.
(With inputs from agencies.)
