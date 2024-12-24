Left Menu

Court Fines Woman for Misusing Habeas Corpus Plea in Matrimonial Dispute

The Delhi High Court fined a woman Rs 10,000 for misusing a habeas corpus plea related to her matrimonial dispute. The court emphasized the misuse of legal remedies designed for genuine missing cases, revealing the woman knew her daughter's whereabouts and did not disclose all facts in her plea.

The Delhi High Court imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on a woman who misused a habeas corpus petition to pursue a matrimonial dispute. Claiming inability to see her daughter, her plea was dismissed by Justices Pratibha M Singh and Amit Sharma, noting non-disclosure of facts and the petition's abuse.

The court revealed inconsistencies in the woman's narrative. Despite her claim of not being permitted to meet her daughter in October, a police report stated she left her matrimonial home in January, leading her husband to file a missing complaint. Investigations found her in Mumbai, in a hotel with someone else.

Her daughter's safety was ensured, staying with the paternal grandparents, which contrasted her claims. The plea omitted significant facts, including meeting her daughter in August. Consequently, her misuse of legal process was penalized, demanding Rs 10,000 to be paid to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee.

