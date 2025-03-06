Left Menu

EU court fines five countries for lacking whistleblower protection

The EU Court of Justice on Thursday fined five countries for failing to adopt rules to boost protection for whistleblowers who expose fraud, tax evasion, data breaches and other misdeeds. The court handed a fine of 34 million euros ($36.7 million) to Germany, while the Czech Republic was obliged to pay 2.3 million euros and Hungary 1.75 million euros.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:13 IST
EU court fines five countries for lacking whistleblower protection
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The EU Court of Justice on Thursday fined five countries for failing to adopt rules to boost protection for whistleblowers who expose fraud, tax evasion, data breaches and other misdeeds. The court handed a fine of 34 million euros ($36.7 million) to Germany, while the Czech Republic was obliged to pay 2.3 million euros and Hungary 1.75 million euros. Fines of up to 500,000 euros were handed to Luxembourg and Estonia.

An agreement among EU member states in 2019 brought in EU-wide rules requiring companies to set up internal channels for whistleblowers and shield them from reprisals such as sackings, demotion and even litigation. ($1 = 0.9264 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bhutan’s 2029 Vision: Strengthening Economy, Climate Resilience, and Human Capital

The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge

Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance

Empowering Senegal’s Poor: The Impact of Adaptive Social Protection Programs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025