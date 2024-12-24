Left Menu

Social Activist Exposes Alleged Minister-Mafia Nexus in Maharashtra

Social activist Anjali Damania accused Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of financial ties with alleged mafia leader Walmik Karad in Beed. Damania's allegations follow the murder of a local sarpanch, heightening law and order concerns. Protests demand justice, while an SIT and MCOCA case probe the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST
Social Activist Exposes Alleged Minister-Mafia Nexus in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Anjali Damania has leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, claiming his financial entanglement with Walmik Karad, an alleged mafia figure in Beed district.

Damania's allegations emerge in the aftermath of the brutal killing of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, intensifying scrutiny on the region's governance.

While social and political protests demand prompt justice, the government has initiated a special investigation and lodged a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024