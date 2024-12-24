Social Activist Exposes Alleged Minister-Mafia Nexus in Maharashtra
Social activist Anjali Damania accused Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of financial ties with alleged mafia leader Walmik Karad in Beed. Damania's allegations follow the murder of a local sarpanch, heightening law and order concerns. Protests demand justice, while an SIT and MCOCA case probe the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:42 IST
- India
Social activist Anjali Damania has leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, claiming his financial entanglement with Walmik Karad, an alleged mafia figure in Beed district.
Damania's allegations emerge in the aftermath of the brutal killing of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, intensifying scrutiny on the region's governance.
While social and political protests demand prompt justice, the government has initiated a special investigation and lodged a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
