Social Activist Exposes Alleged Minister-Mafia Nexus in Maharashtra

Social activist Anjali Damania has leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, claiming his financial entanglement with Walmik Karad, an alleged mafia figure in Beed district.

Damania's allegations emerge in the aftermath of the brutal killing of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, intensifying scrutiny on the region's governance.

While social and political protests demand prompt justice, the government has initiated a special investigation and lodged a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)