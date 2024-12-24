Northern Border Showdown: SDF's Struggle Against Ankara-Backed Rebels

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Tuesday a counter-offensive against the Ankara-backed Syrian National Army (SNA). The action focuses on reclaiming key territories near Syria's northern border with Turkiye.

The SDF, a critical ally for Washington in Syria, is engaged in targeting sleeper cells of the extremist Islamic State group in the east. As Syria navigates the aftermath of Bashar Assad's regime, clashes between the US-backed SDF and the SNA have escalated, especially surrounding Manbij.

Amidst the ongoing tensions, the SDF reclaimed four villages near the strategic Tishrin Dam. Meanwhile, Turkish jets have been actively targeting SDF-held Kobani, highlighting Ankara's persistent stance against the group post-Assad's regime in Syria.

