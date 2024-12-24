Maharashtra Government Reshuffles Bureaucracy: Key Appointments Announced

The Maharashtra government has undertaken a significant reshuffle within its bureaucracy by transferring and appointing 12 officers to new positions. The move, effective as of Tuesday, places IAS officer Anbalgan P in the role of industries secretary, and sees civil servant Harshdeep Kamble appointed as the general manager of the Mumbai civic transport undertaking BEST.

Anil Diggikar, a seasoned IAS officer from the 1990 batch, has transitioned from his previous role as GM of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) to the position of Additional Chief Secretary in the Divyang Kalyan Department at the Mantralaya in Mumbai. Kamble, from the 1997 batch, who was previously the principal secretary in the industries, energy, and labor department, is set to replace Diggikar.

Additional appointments include Radhakrishnan B, taking on the role of chairman and managing director of MAHAGENCO, and several district collectors being reassigned to new roles such as Sanjay Daine and Rahul Kardile, with further appointments impacting various districts and municipal corporations.

