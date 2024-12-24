Stray dog attack claims life of elderly woman in Kerala's Alappuzha

An elderly woman died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's coastal district of Alappuzha on Tuesday, police said here.

The incident occurred earlier in the day at a village under Arattupuzha police station limits, they said.

The stray dog is said to have bitten her on the face and other parts of her body, resulting in fatal injuries, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)