American imprisoned in Russia sentenced to new 15-year jail term for espionage

Dvorkovich was a deputy prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev in 2012-2018.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 22:54 IST
American imprisoned in Russia sentenced to new 15-year jail term for espionage
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian-born US citizen already imprisoned in Russia on a bribery conviction has been handed a second 15-year jail term for espionage, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.

A Moscow court brought espionage charges against Gene Spector in August 2023. Details surrounding the case were not made public.

The US State Department said it was aware of reports of the sentencing of a US citizen in Russia and was monitoring the situation.

Spector, formerly an executive at a medical equipment company in Russia, was previously sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in September 2022 for enabling bribes to an aide of former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. The aide, Anastasia Alekseyeva, was sentenced to 12 years in April for taking bribes of two expensive overseas vacation trips.

Dvorkovich was a deputy prime minister under Dmitry Medvedev in 2012-2018. He is currently head of the international chess federation FIDE.

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

