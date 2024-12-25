UPDATE 1-Russia says it struck Ukrainian energy facilities that support military factories

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday it had conducted a "massive strike" on what it said were critical energy facilities in Ukraine that support the work of Kyiv's military-industrial complex.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said earlier on Wednesday that Russia had attacked Ukraine's energy system and some cities with cruise and ballistic missiles plus drones in what he called an "inhuman attack." "This morning the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with long-range precision weapons and strike drones against critical facilities of Ukraine's energy infrastructure that support the work of the military-industrial complex," Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The aim of the strike was achieved. All facilities have been hit." It said in the same statement that Russian forces had taken control of the settlement of Vidrodzhennia in eastern Ukraine.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield report.

