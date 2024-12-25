All 5 accused in panchayat pradhan's husband, son murder case arrested in Himachal's Una
Una Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested all the five accused allegedly involved in killing a panchayat pradhan's husband and son over a land dispute on Monday.
Main accused Deshdeep, a local lawyer, has also been held, said SP Una, Rakesh Singh on Wednesday. He said that on Monday afternoon, advocate Deshdeep Jaswal allegedly shot the father and son over a land dispute, killing them on the spot.
The accused also shot another youth, who narrowly escaped and fled from the spot with his companions, he said, adding that police launched a search operation to nab them.
Badsali panchayat pradhan Saroj Devi had in her complaint to the police said that the accused fired gunshots at her son Ravinder (26) and husband Sanjeev Kumar (51) and manhandled her. The other arrested accused are Ramesh Chand, Om Prakash, Hardeep Rana and Anuj Jaswal.
