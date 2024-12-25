Left Menu

A case has been registered against an unidentified social media user for creating a fake Facebook profile of Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, a police official said. The case was registered on Tuesday under sections 319 cheating by impersonation and 204 impersonating as a public servant of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Further probe was on, the official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:11 IST
Fake Facebook profile created in Goa minister's name; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against an unidentified social media user for creating a fake Facebook profile of Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, a police official said. The minister had lodged a complaint that someone was impersonating him on Facebook, using his photographs and sending friend requests in his name. The case was registered on Tuesday under sections 319 (cheating by impersonation) and 204 (impersonating as a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act. Further probe was on, the official said.

