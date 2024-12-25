Left Menu

ATS arrests 17 Bangladeshi nationals in four Maharashtra cities for illegal stay

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS has arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals from four different cities in the state, including capital Mumbai, for illegal entry into India and staying without permission, officials said on Wednesday. At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 14 males and three females, were arrested for entering India without permission and staying in the country without valid documents, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:57 IST
ATS arrests 17 Bangladeshi nationals in four Maharashtra cities for illegal stay
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals from four different cities in the state, including capital Mumbai, for illegal entry into India and staying without permission, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests were made as part of a special drive, an official said. ''The ATS carried out the operation in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik cities this week with the help of local police,'' he said. ''At least 17 Bangladeshi nationals, comprising 14 males and three females, were arrested for entering India without permission and staying in the country without valid documents,'' he added. Ten separate cases have been registered against the accused persons under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

