Class 11 student stabbed to death in Faridabad, 10 detained

The victims family staged protests and accused police of inaction and laughing off the matter when they had complained of Anshul receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago. Anshuls sister, Anjali, narrated the incident to the police and said that her brother had an argument with the accused a few days ago.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:57 IST
Ten people have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a class XI student to death in a market here, police said on Wednesday. The victim's family staged protests and accused police of inaction and ''laughing off'' the matter when they had complained of Anshul receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago. Anshul's sister, Anjali, narrated the incident to the police and said that her brother had an argument with the accused a few days ago. On Tuesday, they had gone to the market when the accused -- Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama -- along with a few other men attacked Anshul with sticks and knives. Seeing this, she and some locals rushed to help Anshul and took him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. He was stabbed 14 times, police said. Anmol, the victim's friend, told the police that the accused wanted to spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and used to sell drugs. They would often misbehave with the girls in the area. A few days ago, Anshul reportedly had an argument with the accused. In a bid to take revenge, the accused killed Anshul, Anmol told the police.

Based on Anjali's complaint, an FIR was registered and 10 people, including Mathur and Dhama have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

