Left Menu

Pak minister defends military trial of civilians

He clarified that military courts only handle cases involving attacks on defence establishments, citing incidents such as the attack on the Corps Commanders House in Lahore.The minister also criticised the PTI for changing its stance regarding trials of civilians in the military courts, recalling that during Khans tenure, military court trials were praised.The statements praising the military courts from PTIs leadership are still available on social media.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-12-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 21:56 IST
Pak minister defends military trial of civilians
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani minister on Wednesday defended the military trial of civilians, saying that such courts were competent to deal with the cases related to attacks on army facilities.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also urged the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan to refrain from politicising or disputing the issue of military trials.

''When an attack is carried out on a defence institution or its property is set ablaze, it becomes the responsibility of the relevant authorities to apprehend the culprits. Just as railway police handle crimes on railway premises, military courts address offences targeting military assets. So, when attacks on military assets occur, the Military Act is enforced,'' he said while addressing a press conference. Tarar criticised Khan's party for using military courts as a political tool, aiming to create controversy around them. He clarified that military courts only handle cases involving attacks on defence establishments, citing incidents such as the attack on the Corps Commander's House in Lahore.

The minister also criticised the PTI for changing its stance regarding trials of civilians in the military courts, recalling that during Khan's tenure, military court trials were praised.

''The statements praising the military courts from PTI's leadership are still available on social media. Yet now, the same individuals are lobbying internationally against these courts," Tarar said.

He assured that military trials adhere to fair trial principles and dismissed claims of injustice in military trials.

The military courts tasked to hear cases of suspects involved in the attacks on military facilities on the May 9, 2023 protest last week sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from 2-10 years.

Khan's party criticized the verdicts, arguing that military courts have no jurisdiction over civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024