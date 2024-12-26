Left Menu

Mozambique police commander says 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Maputo prison riot

Reuters | Maputo | Updated: 26-12-2024 00:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 00:20 IST
Mozambique police commander says 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Maputo prison riot
A prison riot in Mozambique's capital Maputo left 33 people dead and 15 injured, the country's police general commander Bernardino Rafael said on Wednesday.

About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

