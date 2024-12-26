Mozambique police commander says 33 dead, 1,500 escaped in Maputo prison riot
26-12-2024
A prison riot in Mozambique's capital Maputo left 33 people dead and 15 injured, the country's police general commander Bernardino Rafael said on Wednesday.
About 1,534 people escaped from the prison in the incident but 150 of them have now been recaptured, Rafael said.
