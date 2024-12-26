South Korea's Political Tensions Escalate Amid Impeachment Bid

South Korea's political landscape faces increased tension as the main opposition Democratic Party introduces a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, with a vote scheduled by Friday. This move further complicates a constitutional crisis exacerbated by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.

The impeachment motion cites various actions by Han as justifying his removal, including his veto of a bill for a special prosecutor to probe alleged misconduct by the first lady. If successful, the finance minister would step in as acting president. A key point of contention remains whether to meet a simple majority or two-thirds vote to pass the impeachment. The Democratic Party currently holds a parliamentary majority.

Amidst these developments, Han defers appointing three justices to the Constitutional Court pending political consensus, highlighting the perpetuating discord between the ruling People Power Party and the opposition. Meanwhile, the court braces for hearings on whether President Yoon should be removed following his impeachment by parliament. Accusations around the martial law and its implications continue to create ripples in South Korean politics.

