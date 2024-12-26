Left Menu

South Korea's Political Tensions Escalate Amid Impeachment Bid

South Korea faces a deepening constitutional crisis as the main opposition party seeks to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo. The Democratic Party demands urgent judicial appointments and criticizes Han's governance. Disagreement surrounds the impeachment process, complicating political dynamics amidst martial law allegations involving President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:05 IST
South Korea's Political Tensions Escalate Amid Impeachment Bid

South Korea's political landscape faces increased tension as the main opposition Democratic Party introduces a bill to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo, with a vote scheduled by Friday. This move further complicates a constitutional crisis exacerbated by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.

The impeachment motion cites various actions by Han as justifying his removal, including his veto of a bill for a special prosecutor to probe alleged misconduct by the first lady. If successful, the finance minister would step in as acting president. A key point of contention remains whether to meet a simple majority or two-thirds vote to pass the impeachment. The Democratic Party currently holds a parliamentary majority.

Amidst these developments, Han defers appointing three justices to the Constitutional Court pending political consensus, highlighting the perpetuating discord between the ruling People Power Party and the opposition. Meanwhile, the court braces for hearings on whether President Yoon should be removed following his impeachment by parliament. Accusations around the martial law and its implications continue to create ripples in South Korean politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024