Tragic Crime in Kalyan: Justice Sought for 12-Year-Old Victim

A 12-year-old girl from Kalyan was kidnapped, murdered, and raped. Vishal Gawli and his wife Sakshi are accused. Maharashtra Police have reclassified the case under various serious offences, including POCSO. Measures are underway to fast-track the trial and secure maximum punishment for the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:59 IST
  • India

A grim incident has captured the attention of Kalyan's residents as Maharashtra police charge Vishal Gawli with the rape, kidnapping, and murder of a 12-year-old girl. Gawli, apprehended in Buldhana, was brought before Kalyan court and remanded in police custody, with added charges under the POCSO Act after an autopsy report confirmed sexual assault.

Vishal's arrest follows intensified efforts by the police, who also detained his wife, Sakshi, and another accomplice. The child was abducted while playing outside and later found dead in Bapgaon, signaling a heinous crime that has shocked the community and drawn widespread condemnation.

Amid mounting public pressure, law enforcement has promised a rigorous legal battle. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav announced the appointment of a special prosecutor and a fast-track court trial. State officials, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urge the judiciary to deliver expeditious justice for this grievous crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

