Israeli Military's Controversial Engagement Changes in Gaza Conflict

The Israeli military adjusted its rules of engagement at the onset of the Gaza conflict, as reported by the New York Times. This change enabled commanders to target militants even with increased civilian risk, following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The adjustment meant that military officers could target militants in residential areas, increasing potential civilian casualties. The report's insights are based on interviews with over 100 soldiers, officials, and others involved in target selection.

The Israeli forces have defended these changes, stating they comply with laws, though they've faced criticism for potential civilian harm. Subsequent modifications in November 2023 reduced allowable civilian casualties in specific strikes, yet the rules remain more relaxed than pre-conflict policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)