Tea Shop Grudge: Kidnapping in Uttar Pradesh

A man has been apprehended in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping his employer's young child, according to local police reports released on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suresh Yadav, reportedly snatched the three-year-old from Ramgarh Tal in a bid to settle past grievances. He had been holding a grudge against the child's mother, Sadhna Gaur, stemming from a previous incident where she reprimanded him at her tea shop.

A frantic search ensued when the boy was reported missing. Authorities swiftly sealed the city's exit points and deployed special teams, ultimately capturing Yadav near a railway station and safely rescuing the child.

(With inputs from agencies.)