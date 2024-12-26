Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing Incident in Jahangirpuri: Man Loses Life Amidst Personal Enmity

A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and found dead in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Identified as Umesh Kumar, his death appears to be linked to personal enmity. The police are investigating the murder, with CCTV footage being reviewed to identify the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:18 IST
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Jahangirpuri: Man Loses Life Amidst Personal Enmity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where a young man, identified as 23-year-old Umesh Kumar, was brutally stabbed to death. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, close to a local police station.

Upon discovery, police rushed Umesh to BJRM hospital; however, he was declared dead upon arrival. Investigators suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the murder. Umesh, who worked at a meat shop in Azadpur Mandi, is survived by his mother and siblings.

According to his family, Umesh had left home for a party with friends on Wednesday night and never returned. The family suspects the attack might have happened during the party. Police are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify potential suspects as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024