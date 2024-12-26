Tragic Stabbing Incident in Jahangirpuri: Man Loses Life Amidst Personal Enmity

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area where a young man, identified as 23-year-old Umesh Kumar, was brutally stabbed to death. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, close to a local police station.

Upon discovery, police rushed Umesh to BJRM hospital; however, he was declared dead upon arrival. Investigators suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the murder. Umesh, who worked at a meat shop in Azadpur Mandi, is survived by his mother and siblings.

According to his family, Umesh had left home for a party with friends on Wednesday night and never returned. The family suspects the attack might have happened during the party. Police are analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify potential suspects as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)