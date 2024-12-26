Left Menu

BSF Foils Wildlife Smuggling: African Wild Cat Rescued at India-Bangladesh Border

The BSF prevented a wildlife smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, rescuing an African wild cat. The incident occurred near the Bhattupada border during a routine patrol. Suspects fled, leaving behind a wooden box containing the serval, which was handed to local forest authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nadia | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable operation along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted a wildlife smuggling attempt on Thursday. The operation led to the rescue of an African wild cat, specifically identified as a serval.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol near the Bhattupada border outpost, part of the BSF South Bengal Frontier. Alert jawans observed a group of 3-4 individuals acting suspiciously near the International Border Barrier on the Indian side.

Upon being challenged, the suspects abandoned a wooden box and vanished into the darkness, using a nearby papaya orchard for cover. Inspecting the discarded box, BSF personnel discovered the serval inside, which was subsequently handed over to the Krishnanagar forest department for rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

