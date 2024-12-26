BSF Foils Wildlife Smuggling: African Wild Cat Rescued at India-Bangladesh Border

In a commendable operation along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel intercepted a wildlife smuggling attempt on Thursday. The operation led to the rescue of an African wild cat, specifically identified as a serval.

The incident occurred during a routine patrol near the Bhattupada border outpost, part of the BSF South Bengal Frontier. Alert jawans observed a group of 3-4 individuals acting suspiciously near the International Border Barrier on the Indian side.

Upon being challenged, the suspects abandoned a wooden box and vanished into the darkness, using a nearby papaya orchard for cover. Inspecting the discarded box, BSF personnel discovered the serval inside, which was subsequently handed over to the Krishnanagar forest department for rehabilitation.

