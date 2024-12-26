Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Under Scrutiny

An Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people. Preliminary findings suggest it was downed by Russian air defences near Aktau after diverting from its flight path. The crash resulted from potential electronic warfare interference. Investigations by Azerbaijan and Russia seek confirmation of these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of 38 individuals. According to initial findings reported by Reuters, the aircraft was accidentally shot down by Russian air defences near the city of Aktau.

The Embraer jet had embarked from Baku before altering its course significantly, leading to a fiery descent on the opposite side of the Caspian Sea. The diversion is suspected to be a result of electronic warfare tactics that disrupted the plane's communications.

Given the proximity of Russian air defences, Baku awaits an official acknowledgment from Moscow regarding the incident. Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister has remained neutral, neither confirming nor denying these preliminary conclusions as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

