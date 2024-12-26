Tragedy in the Skies: Azerbaijan Airlines Crash Under Scrutiny

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight tragically crashed in Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of 38 individuals. According to initial findings reported by Reuters, the aircraft was accidentally shot down by Russian air defences near the city of Aktau.

The Embraer jet had embarked from Baku before altering its course significantly, leading to a fiery descent on the opposite side of the Caspian Sea. The diversion is suspected to be a result of electronic warfare tactics that disrupted the plane's communications.

Given the proximity of Russian air defences, Baku awaits an official acknowledgment from Moscow regarding the incident. Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister has remained neutral, neither confirming nor denying these preliminary conclusions as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)