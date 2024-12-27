Left Menu

Daylight Ambush: Tragedy in Lakha Singh Kheri

In a shocking daylight attack, two men were killed and another critically injured when masked assailants opened fire in Lakha Singh Kheri. Police arrested two suspects, Arbaaz and Sachin Handa, while investigations continue into the motive, possibly linked to rivalry. CCTV footage captured the brutal incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 01:49 IST
Daylight Ambush: Tragedy in Lakha Singh Kheri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight ambush, two men lost their lives and another was critically injured when a group of masked assailants opened indiscriminate fire in Lakha Singh Kheri, local police reported.

Two suspects, identified as Arbaaz and Sachin Handa, have been apprehended. They are expected to be remanded in custody for further questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, which may involve local rivalries.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place as the victims were leaving a gym. Police are reviewing footage in an effort to identify all individuals involved, with some suspects still at large. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024