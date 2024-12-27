Daylight Ambush: Tragedy in Lakha Singh Kheri

In a brazen daylight ambush, two men lost their lives and another was critically injured when a group of masked assailants opened indiscriminate fire in Lakha Singh Kheri, local police reported.

Two suspects, identified as Arbaaz and Sachin Handa, have been apprehended. They are expected to be remanded in custody for further questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack, which may involve local rivalries.

The incident, captured on CCTV, took place as the victims were leaving a gym. Police are reviewing footage in an effort to identify all individuals involved, with some suspects still at large. A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)